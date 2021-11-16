UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Show Restraint Amid Border Clashes - Spokesman

UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint Amid Border Clashes - Spokesman

The United Nations is following with concern reports about the escalation of the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and urges the sides to show restraint, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United Nations is following with concern reports about the escalation of the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and urges the sides to show restraint, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We're following concern the reports of this latest violence and we'll need to verify those reports. At this point, we urge the sides to exercise restraint, to act in accordance with the 9th of November and 11th of January trilateral statements and address any related concerns peacefully, through dialogue. We want to avoid any return to the sort of escalation we had earlier," Haq said during a press briefing.

