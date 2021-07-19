UN urges better regulation of surveillance technology

The UN voiced alarm Monday at reports that several governments used Israeli phone malware to spy on activists, journalists and others, stressing the urgent need for better regulation of surveillance technology

The reports about the Pegasus spyware made by Israeli firm NSO Group "confirm the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology and ensure strict oversight and authorisation", UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.