UN Urges Better Regulation Of Surveillance Technology

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

UN urges better regulation of surveillance technology

The UN voiced alarm Monday at reports that several governments used Israeli phone malware to spy on activists, journalists and others, stressing the urgent need for better regulation of surveillance technology

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN voiced alarm Monday at reports that several governments used Israeli phone malware to spy on activists, journalists and others, stressing the urgent need for better regulation of surveillance technology.

The reports about the Pegasus spyware made by Israeli firm NSO Group "confirm the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology and ensure strict oversight and authorisation", UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

