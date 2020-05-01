UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Both Sides In Libya To Halt Military Operations Amid Calls For Truce - Spokesman

The United Nations is calling on both sides to the Libyan conflict to stop all military operations amid calls for a Ramadan truce and a global ceasefire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

"The [UN] mission calls upon both parties to seize this opportunity to immediately halt all military operations, resume the 5.5 joint military commission talks... with a goal to reach a permanent ceasefire," Dujarric said.

The UN, he added, is aware of the Libyan National Army (LNA) announcing a truce during Ramadan.

However, the Government of National Accord (GNA) said it would not suspend fighting because it did not trust the LNA's proposal.

During a virtual presser on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that hundreds of governments, civil society groups, regional organizations and religious leaders endorsed a global ceasefire. Among those endorsing the pact were 16 armed groups.

The UN chief said recent declarations give a glimpse of hope that a cessation of hostilities remains possible in Libya.

