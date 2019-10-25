UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urges Calm 'On All Sides' In Iraq As Mass Protests Resume - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

UN Urges Calm 'On All Sides' in Iraq as Mass Protests Resume - Statement

The Iraqi government should hold accountable those involved in human rights violations during the deadly demonstrations earlier in the month and all parties should remain calm to avoid further loss of life, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Iraqi government should hold accountable those involved in human rights violations during the deadly demonstrations earlier in the month and all parties should remain calm to avoid further loss of life, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday.

"We urge calm on all sides, and in particular a carefully calibrated and proportionate response by security forces in full accordance with international standards, so the terrible toll of life and property during the protests at the beginning of the month are not repeated," Shamdasani said. "The government also issued its own Investigative Report on 22 October, and we urge it to act on the calls for accountability for perpetrators contained in both reports."

On Tuesday, the United Nations mission in Iraq released a report in which it said that during the protests in the country from October 1-9, at least 157 people were killed and 5,494 people were injured.

The report found indications of serious human rights violations and abuses and urged the Iraqi authorities to take concrete steps to prevent future violations during the renewed protests.

The report recommended dismissing a number of senior officials from the Iraqi security agencies, including the police chiefs in the cities of Baghdad, Babil, Najaf, Maysan, Nasiriyah and Al Diwaniyah.

At the beginning of October, a wave of anti-government rallies took place in Iraq, with the protesters demanding economic reforms, an end to corruption and the dismissal of the current government.

Anti-government protests resumed on Friday in Baghdad, following a three-week hiatus in observance of a religious pilgrimage to the holy places in southern Iraq. The Iraqi Interior Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had been put on high alert across the country ahead of the expected resumption of protests.

Shamdasani added the OHCHR also expressed concern about the blocking of social media and the internet with the renewal of demonstrations.

Earlier on Friday, media reported that the new wave of clashes in Baghdad and across several provinces left at least two people dead and more than 300 protesters injured.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Shiite spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Sistani, urged the protesters and security forces to avoid violence and bloodshed.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Corruption Internet Police Interior Ministry United Nations Social Media Iraq Alert Baghdad October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

57 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

1 hour ago

NATO Chief Calls Ceasefire in Syria's North Unsust ..

4 minutes ago

Four dead in landslides, floods weeks after typhoo ..

4 minutes ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

2 hours ago

Drivers clog roads in Chile, join protests over ec ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.