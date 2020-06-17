UrduPoint.com
UN Urges China, India To Exercise 'Maximum Restraint' After Border Clashes - Spokesman

Wed 17th June 2020

UN Urges China, India to Exercise 'Maximum Restraint' After Border Clashes - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United Nations calls on China and India to exercise maximum restraint after the deadly clashes on the border between the two countries, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the reports of violence and the deaths at the line of actual control and we urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint," Haq said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in contact at various levels on both sides to make sure that maximum restraint is maintained, Haq said.

The United Nations has also welcomed reports that China and India have engaged in de-escalating tensions, Haq added.

On Tuesday, the Indian army said that 17 servicemen later died of the injuries they sustained in clashes with Chinese soldiers in the northern Ladakh region. As many as 43 Chinese servicemen were reportedly killed and injured in the clashes. The unmarked border area has been a source of tensions between China and India for decades.

The clashes come as a result of several months of tensions along the disputed border despite efforts from leading Chinese and Indian politicians to de-escalate the ongoing situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the situation on the border is now stable.

