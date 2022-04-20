(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United Nations is calling for a continuing disarmament following Russia's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Sarmat, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We reiterate our call for continuing disarmament and a lowering of arsenals of such weapons," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it successfully conducted the first launch of an ICBM Sarmat within the framework of state trials.

The Defense Ministry added that after the completion of the state trials program, the Sarmat missile system will go into service as part of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces.

It noted in the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, works are underway to prepare the head missile regiment for re-equipment with the new missile system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian army on the successful test of the Sarmat missile and noted that there are no analogues in the world to its weapon system.

Sarmat will ensure the security of Russia and make think twice those who are trying to threaten it, he said.