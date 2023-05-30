UN Urges De-Escalation in Kosovo, Ready to Coordinate With International Presence There

The United Nations calls for de-escalation in connection with the unrest in Kosovo, where the Serb minority is protesting ethnic Albanian mayors taking office in Serb-majority areas, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The United Nations calls for de-escalation in connection with the unrest in Kosovo, where the Serb minority is protesting ethnic Albanian mayors taking office in Serb-majority areas, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"(Special Representative of Secretary General Caroline Ziadeh) is urging a de-escalation and calls for responsible leadership and actions to defuse tensions and move toward a sustainable political solution as soon as possible. She said the UN interim administration mission in Kosovo will continue to coordinate closely with the international presence on the ground," Dujarric told reporters.

He also noted that Ziadeh "strongly condemned" actions resulting in serious injuries to KFOR military personnel and civilians.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs gathered outside local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections boycotted by the Serbs. Troops from the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission (KFOR), equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.