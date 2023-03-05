UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Developed Countries To Allocate 0.2% Of Income To Least Developed Countries

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on developed countries on Sunday to allocate part of their gross national income to assist the least developed countries.

"It's also high time that developed countries live up to their commitment to provide Least-Developed Countries with 0.15 - 0.20 per cent of their Gross National Income for Official Development Assistance," Guterres said at the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries in Qatar.

Guterres added that the population of the least developed countries was facing significant challenges in key areas of life, including health, education, social protection, and job creation, especially amid rising food and energy prices.

"We have put forward an SDG Stimulus to gather the world around the need to provide at least 500 billion US Dollars a year to developing countries," Guterres said.

He also noted the need to direct efforts to combat tax evasion and money laundering in order to prevent the depletion of countries' financial resources.

