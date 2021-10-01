UN Urges Donors to 'Fast-Track' Disbursement of $1.2Bln Pledges as Only $135Mln Received

The United Nations called on international donors that pledged to provide more than $1.2 billion in assistance to Afghanistan to urgently disburse the money as only $135 million has been so far received and the conditions in the country after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover are expected to worsen in months ahead, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United Nations called on international donors that pledged to provide more than $1.2 billion in assistance to Afghanistan to urgently disburse the money as only $135 million has been so far received and the conditions in the country after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover are expected to worsen in months ahead, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"You will recall that on 13 September, donors and Member States pledged more than $1.2 billion in humanitarian and development aid for Afghanistan. Since then, only $135 million has been received in support of the Afghanistan Flash Appeal seeking to help 11 million people before the end of year," Haq said in a press briefing.

"We urge donors to fast-track the disbursement of funds to address the rapidly growing humanitarian needs that are set to worsen in winter."

Haq added that Afghanistan is facing a risk of pipeline breaks in October and November in the provision of food, health, nutrition, protection, education, water and sanitation hygiene assistance as the result of the funding shortfalls and delays in the import and transport of aid.