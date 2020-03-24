UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Easing Of Sanctions On Iran, Others Facing Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:39 PM

UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others facing virus

The UN rights chief called Tuesday for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be re-evaluated to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The UN rights chief called Tuesday for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be re-evaluated to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse.

"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"In a context of global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us."

