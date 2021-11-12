UN Urges Ethiopian Government to Release Detained Staffers

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The United Nations has called on the Ethiopian authorities to release as soon as possible its staff working at the local office who were detained earlier this week, spokesman for UN secretary-general Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the UN said that 16 of its local employees in Addis Ababa were detained, of whom six others had been released. Dujarric noted that Ethiopia provided no explanation. Additionally, around 70 truck drivers contracted by the UN and INGO international non-governmental organization partners in Ethiopia have been detained.

"At least nine UN staff members continue to be in detention, (there has been) no change in the detention of the more than 70 truck drivers.

We continue to actively engage with the government to try to undo this situation. I mean we want to see our colleagues released as quickly as possible," Dujarric told a briefing.

Despite the detentions, the UN will continue to work with the Ethiopian government, local and international partners to support millions of people in need of humanitarian aid across the African nation, the spokesman added.

The United Nations currently has 2,398 local personnel, 1,077 international, and 4,957 dependents in Ethiopia.