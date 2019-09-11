UN Urges European States to Boost Education Resources for Migrant Children - Report

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Three United Nations agencies have urged the European nations to boost resources in order to improve access and inclusivity of refugee and migrant children in their education systems, according to a briefing paper on Wednesday.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF said in the briefing paper that European states should "strengthen the links between schools and other critical public services."

The agencies explained the additional resources are necessary to address existing issues of access and inclusivity of migrant and refugee children in the European nations' educational systems.

The agencies recommended that European states increase access to early childhood education services as well as promote the integration of youths into upper secondary education and training programs.

"With political will and additional investments, governments across Europe can build inclusive public-school systems, ensuring all children, regardless of their migration status have their right to an education protected, while building inclusive and successful communities," UNICEF Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe Afshan Khan said.

The agencies said the European nations should first address "major issues" that include the absence of adequate financing, lack of teachers trained to work with refugee and migrant children, lack of psychological support and efforts to overcome language barriers.

In addition, European nations should boost efforts at collecting standardized and harmonized data on refugee, asylum-seeking and migrant children in education, the agencies said.