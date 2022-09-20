UrduPoint.com

UN Urges For Independent Probe Into In-Custody Death Of Iranian Woman

Published September 20, 2022

UN Urges for Independent Probe Into In-Custody Death of Iranian Woman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif urged Iran on Tuesday to conduct an impartial investigation into the death of a 22-year-old woman who fell into coma while in police custody.

Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran last week for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. She collapsed and died three days later. Reports suggest that police beat her on the head.

"Mahsa Amini's tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority," Al-Nashif said in a statement.

Al-Nashif demanded that Iran repeal mandatory hijab wear and stop harassing women. She said her office had received videos of women being slapped across the face, beaten with batons and thrown into police vans.

The commissioner's office said thousands took to the streets across Iran in the days following Amini's death, prompting a heavy-handed response by Iranian security forces. At least two people were reportedly killed and several others injured.

Iran says Amini died of a heart attack. President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a prompt investigation into the woman's death and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, who are of Kurdish origin.

