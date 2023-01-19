UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Grain Deal Parties to Remove Obstacles For Reduction of Backlog - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United Nations called on all parties to help ease the shipment backlog in the UN-brokered grain deal, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

"The United Nations urges all parties to work to remove obstacles for the reduction of the backlog and improve operational efficiencies within the JCC," Haq said during a briefing.

The United Nations has pushed for more inspections to make sure the ships are not waiting for long, he added.

According to the UN, there are currently 32 vessels waiting for inspection. On average, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) Team does 5.

3 inspections per day

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation.

The JCC in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships exporting grain and fertilizer via the safe Black Sea corridor as per the agreement. The grain deal was extended last year prior to expiring on November 19.

