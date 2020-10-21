UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urges Greek, Turkish Cypriots To Avoid Steps That Erode Prospects For Talks - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:30 AM

UN Urges Greek, Turkish Cypriots to Avoid Steps That Erode Prospects for Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects that the election of Ersin Tatar as the president of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will help to bring the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities closer together and called on all sides to avoid actions that could undermine negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The second round of the presidential election was held in North Cyprus on Sunday. According to the results, nationalist candidate Tatar, which was backed by Turkey, secured 51.7 percent of the vote and became the president of the TRNC.

"We encourage the continued development and implementation of confidence‘building measures, which would bring, obviously, the two communities closer together," Dujarric said. "The Secretary‘General further calls on the two sides and all relevant parties to avoid any unilateral action that could undermine the prospect for renewed negotiations.

"

Tatar is a pro-Turkish politician and a hardline proponent of a two-state solution in Cyprus, and he denies the possibility of the reunification of the Greek and Turkish communities. Tatar has expressed support for Turkey's foreign policy and endorsed the country's offensive operation in north-eastern Syria. In his turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed Tatar during the recent election.

Cyprus was split between Greek and Turkish communities in 1974 after Turkey invaded the island in response to an uprising of Greek Cypriots that resulted in a government change. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence without being recognized by any country except Turkey.

The United Nations has attempted to broker a reunification dialogue, but the effort failed, and the talks have been completely stalled since 2017.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Syria Turkey Vote Split Independence Cyprus Tayyip Erdogan Sunday 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

3 minutes ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

18 minutes ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

18 minutes ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

1 hour ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

42 minutes ago

Newly deputed District Education Officer elementar ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.