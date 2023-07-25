Open Menu

UN Urges Haste On Regulating Autonomous Weapons, Aims For Decisions By 2026 - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 11:30 AM

UN Urges Haste on Regulating Autonomous Weapons, Aims for Decisions by 2026 - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The UN wants the international community to speed up discussions on regulating or prohibiting some types of autonomous weapons in order to deliver a final decision on the issue by 2026, the the Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

The UN Security Council last week for the first time held a meeting on artificial intelligence, during which Guterres said he is convening a multi-stakeholder AI advisory body that will report back on options for global governance of the technology.

"The Secretary-General is calling for that (discussions on regulations on autonomous weapons) progress to be accelerated, and for decisions to be made by 2026. So that we can have on the one hand, a kind of a legally binding prohibition on some of these potential autonomous weapons," Gill said. "But then we also have regulation for other applications of AI in the military domain so that we can continue to respect international humanitarian law.

"

The discussions have been ongoing in Geneva, he added.

"AI can also be deployed in military systems. It's already come into military systems. I think the concern that the Secretary General has and has been articulated by him at many occasions, is that you end up with weapons that are autonomous, fully autonomous, that take life and death decisions on their own without human responsibility, without human accountability," Gill said.

Having fully autonomous weapons that make life and death decisions without responsibility would go against the principles of international humanitarian law and would alter the threshold of conflicts, Gill said.

Lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) can independently search for targets based on programmed inputs. Established in 2018, the degree of autonomy of the current systems is that a human has to give the final command but there are exceptions with some defensive systems.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Progress Geneva 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

3 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

10 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

10 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

12 hours ago
Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

12 hours ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

12 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

12 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

12 hours ago

More Stories From World