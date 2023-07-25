UN Urges Haste on Regulating Autonomous Weapons, Aims for Decisions by 2026 - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The UN wants the international community to speed up discussions on regulating or prohibiting some types of autonomous weapons in order to deliver a final decision on the issue by 2026, the the Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

The UN Security Council last week for the first time held a meeting on artificial intelligence, during which Guterres said he is convening a multi-stakeholder AI advisory body that will report back on options for global governance of the technology.

"The Secretary-General is calling for that (discussions on regulations on autonomous weapons) progress to be accelerated, and for decisions to be made by 2026. So that we can have on the one hand, a kind of a legally binding prohibition on some of these potential autonomous weapons," Gill said. "But then we also have regulation for other applications of AI in the military domain so that we can continue to respect international humanitarian law.

"

The discussions have been ongoing in Geneva, he added.

"AI can also be deployed in military systems. It's already come into military systems. I think the concern that the Secretary General has and has been articulated by him at many occasions, is that you end up with weapons that are autonomous, fully autonomous, that take life and death decisions on their own without human responsibility, without human accountability," Gill said.

Having fully autonomous weapons that make life and death decisions without responsibility would go against the principles of international humanitarian law and would alter the threshold of conflicts, Gill said.

Lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) can independently search for targets based on programmed inputs. Established in 2018, the degree of autonomy of the current systems is that a human has to give the final command but there are exceptions with some defensive systems.