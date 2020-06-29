UrduPoint.com
UN Urges International Donors To Pledge Humanitarian Funds Ahead Of Conference On Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:43 PM

The United Nations has called on international donors to sustain financial support of the Syrians harmed by the protracted civil war ahead of the upcoming conference, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The United Nations has called on international donors to sustain financial support of the Syrians harmed by the protracted civil war ahead of the upcoming conference, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) said on Monday.

The fourth "Supporting Syria and the Region" conference, co-chaired by the UN and the EU, is set to take place on Tuesday in a virtual format. The meeting is expected to gather all relevant parties to address the current situation in the country and the region, support UN peacemaking efforts and raise funds for Syria and the nearby countries that host Syrian refugees.

"The Heads of the UN's humanitarian, development, and refugee agencies called for solidarity with countries hosting record levels of refugees and continued support to the UN's programmes that are saving lives, protecting vulnerable families, building resilience across Syria and the region and pursuing durable solutions to end civilian suffering," the UNHRC said in a statement.

According to the agency, over 11 million people in Syria require aid and protection.

"Governments and other donors are expected to announce pledges of support for a US$3.8 billion appeal for the UN and partners' humanitarian work inside Syria and a $6.04 billion refugee and resilience plan for countries in Syria's neighborhood. The plans are currently 30 per cent and 19 per cent funded, respectively," the organization added.

The Syrian economy and infrastructure have been severely undermined by the ongoing civil war between the government of President Bashar Assad and various insurgent groups, creating harsh living conditions for the country's citizens.

In 2019, the international community pledged $7 billion to fund various humanitarian and development efforts, with all sides fulfilling their promises in full.

