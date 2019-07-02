UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Iran To Implement All JCPOA Commitments Amid Exceeding Uranium Stockpile Limit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:20 PM

UN Urges Iran to Implement All JCPOA Commitments Amid Exceeding Uranium Stockpile Limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The United Nations is calling on Iran to implement all of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plane of Action (JCPOA) amid exceeding its enriched uranium stockpile limit, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We encourage the parties [to the JCPOA] to work to preserve it and, as we said yesterday, we encourage Iran also to implement all of its nuclear-related commitments," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the 2015 nuclear agreement was a major milestone in multilateral diplomacy and serves a very important purpose both in terms of stability and non-proliferation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is very much in the lead on dealing with the issue of uranium and verification, Dijarric said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to feel that everything should be done by all parties to preserve the JCPOA, Dijarric added.

On May 8, 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and re-imposed sanctions against Iran. A year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the JCPOA and gave the European Union two months to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement. Iran warned that it is ready to take additional measures to scrap the agreement if its demand is not met.

