UN Urges Iran To Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrichment Announcement - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:57 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The United Nations called on Iran to continue to uphold the 2015 nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - after the Islamic Republic announced it has resumed enriching uranium, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.

"We have made it very clear that we believe that all parties need to continue to uphold the [JCPOA]," Haq said. "And we would urge Iran as well to uphold the terms of the JCPOA and to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency."

When asked about Iran's seizure of a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf that also took place on Monday, Haq said the United Nations hopes the issue will be solved bilaterally.

The Iranian state-run Fars news agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized the South Korean-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf. Media reported the vessel bound for the United Arab Emirates was carrying chemicals and was seized for polluting the waters. Satellite data by MarineTraffic.com real-time tracker showed the South-Korean tanker MT Hankuk Chemi changed its course and entered Iran's territorial waters.

Both moves came just a day after the one-year anniversary of the killing of IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike in Iraq.

