UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Iraq To Take Tougher Action On Protester Killings

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 07:29 PM

The UN human rights body, OHCHR, has criticized Iraq for its limited efforts to punish those responsible for hundreds of protester deaths in the months that followed October 2019 anti-government protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The UN human rights body, OHCHR, has criticized Iraq for its limited efforts to punish those responsible for hundreds of protester deaths in the months that followed October 2019 anti-government protests.

OHCHR's seventh report noted that investigations were continuing into 487 killings of activists even as the country was struggling to form a government in the wake of post-protest parliamentary polls, but justice remained out of reach.

"While recognizing the complex environment in which the Government of Iraq operates, the present report finds that Iraqi authorities have taken limited steps to investigate the unlawful killing and injury of protesters, critics and activists," the UN agency said.

OHCHR reported four convictions of security forces from May 2021 to May 2022 but said many violent crimes committed by "unidentified armed elements" were left unpunished.

A fact-finding commission has had little to show for its work despite being operational for almost two years.

"In several cases, family members, judges, investigative officers and activists calling for accountability were subjected to threat and intimidation or violent attack by persons believed to be linked to, or supportive of, armed elements," the report read.

The UN said it was concerned over remaining lack of clarity about the make-up and status of some Iraqi armed elements and their relationship with regular state security forces, which perpetuated their impunity for killings, disappearances and torture of activists.

