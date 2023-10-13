Open Menu

UN Urges Israel To Call Off Northern Gaza Evacuation Order

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 10:20 AM

UN urges Israel to call off northern Gaza evacuation order

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The United Nations was informed that Israel has told 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to relocate to the south of the territory within 24 hours, a UN spokesperson told AFP Thursday, calling for the order to be rescinded on humanitarian grounds.

UN officials working in Gaza were informed by the Israeli military "that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general told AFP, adding that this amounts to approximately 1.1 million people.

Dujarric said the same order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities -- including schools, health centers and clinics.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is sheltering more than 60 percent of the 423,000 people displaced in recent days in the Gaza Strip.

It was not immediately clear how many people were currently located north of Wadi Gaza.

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," Dujarric said.

"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation."

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen swept into small towns, kibbutzim and a music festival in Israel, indiscriminately killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 150 hostages.

Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Gaza -- a densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people -- flattening buildings and killing more than 1,400 people, many of them civilians.

A Security Council meeting on the conflict has been called for Friday.

Related Topics

United Nations Music Israel Gaza Same All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

2 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

10 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

11 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

11 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

11 hours ago
All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

11 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

11 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

11 hours ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

11 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

11 hours ago
 De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Austra ..

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

11 hours ago

More Stories From World