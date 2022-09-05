UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Kabul To Ensure Diplomatic Missions' Security After Recent Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

UN Urges Kabul to Ensure Diplomatic Missions' Security After Recent Terrorist Attack

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed condolences on Monday to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, and called on the country's authorities to ensure the security of diplomatic missions.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which are investigating the case, the security of the diplomatic mission has been strengthened, the ministry said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the attackers will be punished as soon as possible.

"In light of recent events, UNAMA stresses the need for the de facto authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions," the UN mission said on Twitter.

The mission also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wishes the injured speedy recovery while condemning today's attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul.

Earlier in the day, Taliban-appointed (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Afghanistan hopes that the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul will not affect relations with Moscow.

