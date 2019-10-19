UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Lebanese Parties To Refrain From Violence Amid Anti-Gov't. Protests - Spokesman

Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:05 AM

The United Nations is urging all parties in the mass demonstrations in Beirut, Lebanon, to avoid undertaking actions that may lead to an escalation in tensions and violence, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

"We are, obviously, following very closely the demonstrations that we're seeing in Beirut, in Lebanon," Dujarric told reporters. "From our point of view, we urge all the parties to refrain from any activities that could lead to increased tensions or increased violence."

Dujarric noted that the United Nations works with the Lebanese government and international partners to address the Lebanon's pressing challenges, including the country's economic situation.

The demonstrators have called on the government to resign after imposing a $6 monthly tax on online calls via mobile applications and a tax on tobacco, as well as announcing plans to increase the value-added tax (VAT) to 15 percent by 2020.

Earlier on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Lebanese Internal Security Forces deployed tear gas in the center of Beirut to disperse protesters.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri canceled a cabinet meeting scheduled on Friday afternoon in the city of Baabda in the wake of mass protests.

Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian-based political party Lebanese Forces, called on the government to resign. Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party's President Walid Jumblatt made a similar appeal on Thursday.

Kuwait, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have advised their citizens to postpone visiting Beirut as long as the protests last.

