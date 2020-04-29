UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces to Protect Protesters, Act 'Proportionally' - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The United Nations is calling on demonstrators in Lebanon to hold their protests peacefully and for security personnel to act proportionally, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, Lebanese Armed Forces mobilized armored units and additional forces in the country's northern city of Tripoli amid recently resumed anti-government rallies.

"We urge protesters to exercise their right to protest peacefully, and security personnel to protect peaceful protesters and to act proportionally in maintaining law and order," Dujarric said.

The UN, he added, is working closely with the government to respond to the challenges posed by the current pandemic. The UN remains committed to helping Lebanon address the ongoing social and economic challenges and looks forward to the government's economic rescue plan, the spokesman said.