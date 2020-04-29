UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces To Protect Protesters, Act 'Proportionally' - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:05 AM

UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces to Protect Protesters, Act 'Proportionally' - Spokesman

The United Nations is calling on demonstrators in Lebanon to hold their protests peacefully and for security personnel to act proportionally, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The United Nations is calling on demonstrators in Lebanon to hold their protests peacefully and for security personnel to act proportionally, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, Lebanese Armed Forces mobilized armored units and additional forces in the country's northern city of Tripoli amid recently resumed anti-government rallies.

"We urge protesters to exercise their right to protest peacefully, and security personnel to protect peaceful protesters and to act proportionally in maintaining law and order," Dujarric said.

The UN, he added, is working closely with the government to respond to the challenges posed by the current pandemic. The UN remains committed to helping Lebanon address the ongoing social and economic challenges and looks forward to the government's economic rescue plan, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Law And Order Tripoli Lebanon Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

51 minutes ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

1 minute ago

Trump Refuses to Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still ..

1 minute ago

Poles should boycott 'risky' vote during pandemic: ..

1 minute ago

Every issue should be discussed in Parliament: Ali ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.