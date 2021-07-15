UN Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form New Government - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations is calling on Lebanon to swiftly form a new government capable of addressing the country's challenges after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri resigned, UN Associate Spokesperson Eri Kaneko said during a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United Nations is calling on Lebanon to swiftly form a new government capable of addressing the country's challenges after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri resigned, UN Associate Spokesperson Eri Kaneko said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"We note that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stood down from his function," Kaneko said.

"We reiterate the call for the country's political leadership to swiftly agree on the formation of a new government that is able to address the country's numerous challenges."

Kaneko also said the United Nations regretted that Lebanon's leaders have so far been unable to agree on forming a government.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka will continue to closely engage with relevant stakeholders in the country, Keneko added.