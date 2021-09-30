UN Urges Nations to Refrain From Expelling Haitian Migrants Without Assessing Their Needs

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) A group of United Nations agencies are calling on countries to refrain from deporting Haitian migrants in groups without properly assessing their protective needs, the UN Refugee Agency said in a press release on Thursday.

"The UN Refugee Agency, the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Children's Fund and the UN Human Rights Office call on states to refrain from expelling Haitians without proper assessment of their individual protection needs, to uphold the fundamental human rights of Haitians on the move, and to offer protection mechanisms or other legal stay arrangements for more effective access to regular migration pathways," the release said.

The UN Refugee Agency also said deporting migrants in groups without examining each case individually to identify protection needs violates international human rights and refugee law.