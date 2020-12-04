UN Urges New US Admin., Russia to Discuss Advancing Syrian Political Process - Pedersen

The United Nations is calling on the presumed new US administration and Russia to discuss "reciprocal steps" they could undertake to advance the political process in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United Nations is calling on the presumed new US administration and Russia to discuss "reciprocal steps" they could undertake to advance the political process in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Friday.

I am seeing it as a step in the right direction but as I said what is also important is to see that we make progress on the ground, that we make progress within the international format, that we encourage the new American administration and Russia in particular to sit down and to discuss to see if there are, you know, step by step, reciprocal steps that could be taken," Pedersen said.