UN Urges North Korea to Refrain From Further Nuclear Tests, Pursue Denuclearization

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United Nations urges North Korea to refrain from further nuclear tests and pursue denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Wednesday.

"The global norm against nuclear testing has been firmly upheld in the 21st century, with one important exception. I join others in calling on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to refrain from further nuclear testing, to join the CTBT (Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty) and to immediately work with relevant parties towards the complete, verifiable, irreversible and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," Nakamitsu told a UN General Assembly meeting on occasion of International Day against Nuclear Tests.

North Korea has ramped up missile tests this year, and tensions on the Korean Peninsula together with the absence of diplomatic negotiations have raised concerns that the country could carry out its first nuclear test since 2017

In late August, the UN wrapped up its Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference. A final document was not reached due to differences over the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.