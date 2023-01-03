UN Urges North Korea to Return to Peace Talks on Denuclearization - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The United Nations calls on North Korea to return to peace talks on denuclearization and cease any actions that counter peaceful negotiations, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly wanted the People's Democratic Republic of Korea to return to talks on the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and we continue to call on them to do so and to avoid any actions that would run counter to that," Haq said during a press briefing.

There have been no high-level contacts between the United Nations and North Korea at this time, Haq added.

On Sunday, media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that his country's 600-millimeter multiple-launch rocket systems could carry tactical nuclear weapons and all of South Korea is within their reach. Kim also said there is a need to increase the number of North Korea's nuclear warheads.

On Sunday, North Korea test-fired its first short-range ballistic missile in 2023, launching it toward the Sea of Japan.