Open Menu

UN Urges Pakistan, India To Exercise Restraint After Pahalgam Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:47 PM

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric says Secretary-General António Guterres is closely monitoring situation. However, he has not yet made direct contact with either Islamabad or New Delhi.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) The United Nations have urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint as tensions escalated following the recent attack in Pahalgam area in Occupied Kashmir.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that Secretary-General António Guterres is closely monitoring the situation. However, he has not yet made direct contact with either Islamabad or New Delhi.

He warned both countries that any irresponsible action in the current tense environment could further destabilize regional peace.

The spokesperson reiterated the UN’s clear stance that Pakistan and India should resolve all issues through peaceful dialogue and refrain from any unilateral measures.

The UN’s appeal comes at a time when India, following the Pahalgam false flag incident, has announced a series of severe and unilateral actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

India has also ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours and taken additional steps such as the temporary closure of the Wagah border and reduction of diplomatic staff in Islamabad.

Pakistan has also announced to hold Simla Agreement and ordered the Indians except Sikh pilgrims to leave the country within 48 hours. It also suspended trade with India and closed airspace for Indian aircraft.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Islamabad Occupied Kashmir United Nations Simla New Delhi Wagah Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

2 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

9 minutes ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

10 minutes ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

4 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

19 hours ago

More Stories From World