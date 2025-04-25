UN Urges Pakistan, India To Exercise Restraint After Pahalgam Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:47 PM
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric says Secretary-General António Guterres is closely monitoring situation. However, he has not yet made direct contact with either Islamabad or New Delhi.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) The United Nations have urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint as tensions escalated following the recent attack in Pahalgam area in Occupied Kashmir.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that Secretary-General António Guterres is closely monitoring the situation. However, he has not yet made direct contact with either Islamabad or New Delhi.
He warned both countries that any irresponsible action in the current tense environment could further destabilize regional peace.
The spokesperson reiterated the UN’s clear stance that Pakistan and India should resolve all issues through peaceful dialogue and refrain from any unilateral measures.
The UN’s appeal comes at a time when India, following the Pahalgam false flag incident, has announced a series of severe and unilateral actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.
India has also ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours and taken additional steps such as the temporary closure of the Wagah border and reduction of diplomatic staff in Islamabad.
Pakistan has also announced to hold Simla Agreement and ordered the Indians except Sikh pilgrims to leave the country within 48 hours. It also suspended trade with India and closed airspace for Indian aircraft.
