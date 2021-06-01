UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Parties To Afghan Conflict To Protect Civilians From Harm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called on the Afghan national army and Taliban insurgents to do more to protect civilians after casualties among the population spiked in May.

"Many civilians are being killed & injured by indirect fire from both ANA & Taliban. ANA airstrikes & anti-government elements' IEDs [improvised explosive devices] also causing many civilian casualties," it tweeted on Tuesday.

Deborah Lyons, the UN's special envoy for Afghanistan, told the Security Council in March about a trend of attacks deliberately targeting civilians, including media, clerics and government officials.

"Heavy civilian casualties recently documented by UNAMA underscore urgent need to reduce the violence, for progress in Afghanistan peace negotiations and for all parties to do much more to protect civilians from harm," the agency said.

The agency estimated that at least 23 civilians were killed and 49 others injured in just seven incidents that occurred during the span of three days last week across six Afghan provinces.

