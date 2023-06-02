UN Urges Parties to Grain Agreement to Restore Operations at Joint Center - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United Nations urges the parties to the grain and fertilizer exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to restore operations at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"We call again on the parties to act constructively, with the proposals made by the UN and Turkey, to restore smooth, stable and predictable operations in the Joint Coordination Center," Haq said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson emphasized that the JCC was unable to conduct inspections in the last two days because the parties to the agreement could not reach a consensus.

All actions the JCC has been undertaking are based on consensus.

"At present, there are 29 vessels in the system, including 20 in Ukrainian ports, four in transit, and five in inspection areas," Haq said.

The JCC facilitates the implementation of the United Nations-brokered grain and fertilizer exports agreement (including ammonia) to allow safe passage via a Black Sea maritime humanitarian corridor.

On Thursday, UN spokesperson Stephen Dujarric said Russia had informed the United Nations that it halted new grain vessel registration at the port of Yuzhny Pivdennyi until Ukraine resumes ammonia exports.