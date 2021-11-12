UN Urges Poland, Belarus Not to View Vulnerable People at Border as Threat - Spokesperson

The United Nations calls on the Belarusian and Polish authorities not to view the thousands of vulnerable migrants stranded at the border as a threat and to respect their basic human rights, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The United Nations calls on the Belarusian and Polish authorities not to view the thousands of vulnerable migrants stranded at the border as a threat and to respect their basic human rights, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"It's every country's sovereign right to determine how they deal with the situation at their borders," Haq said during a press briefing when asked about the United Nations' position on bringing additional troops to the border amid the crisis.

"But, my point is that... they (migrants) are a group of people who are hungry, tired, they need health care, they need shelter. They should not be seen as a threat. And we're urging everyone not to see them as such," Haq said.