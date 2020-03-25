UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Prisoner Releases To Avoid Virus Contagion

Wed 25th March 2020

UN urges prisoner releases to avoid virus contagion

Countries must protect people held in overcrowded prisons and other enclosed facilities from the new coronavirus pandemic by releasing vulnerable detainees, the UN rights chief said on Wednesday

Countries must protect people held in overcrowded prisons and other enclosed facilities from the new coronavirus pandemic by releasing vulnerable detainees, the UN rights chief said on Wednesday.

"COVID-19 has begun to strike prisons, jails and immigration detention centres, as well as residential care homes and psychiatric hospitals, and risks rampaging through such institutions' extremely vulnerable populations," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

She pointed out that detention facilities in many countries are severely overcrowded, making detainees and staff particularly vulnerable to catching the deadly new coronavirus.

"People are often held in unhygienic conditions and health services are inadequate or even non-existent. Physical distancing and self-isolation in such conditions are practically impossible," Bachelet pointed out.

She recognised that governments currently are facing huge demands on resources, but urged them "not to forget those behind bars, or those confined in places such as closed mental health facilities, nursing homes and orphanages." "The consequences of neglecting them are potentially catastrophic." The statement called on authorities to urgently reduce the number of people held in detention, and hailed the countries that have already begun doing so.

"Authorities should examine ways to release those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among them older detainees and those who are sick, as well as low-risk offenders," Bachelet said.

"They should also continue to provide for the specific health-care requirements of women prisoners, including those who are pregnant, as well as those of inmates with disabilities and of juvenile detainees," she added.

