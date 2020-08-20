UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Probe If Allegations Of Navalny's Poisoning Confirmed - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United Nations is calling for a full investigation if the allegations that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned turn out to be true, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are following with concern the reports that Mr. Navalny has a sudden illness and we obviously wish him a speedy recovery," Dujarric said.

"Any allegations of suspected poisoning, if confirmed, should be fully investigated."

Navalny was traveling by air from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he suddenly fell ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

Navalny's spokeswoman expressed belief that he was poisoned. However, the deputy chief doctor of the hospital noted that poisoning is just one of the possible reasons for the deterioration of Navalny's health.

