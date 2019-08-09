UN Urges Rival Libya Forces To Agree Humanitarian Truce
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:23 PM
The United Nations has called on forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government and a rival administration to commit to a humanitarian truce by midnight on Friday
The UN mission in Libya "calls on all parties to accept a humanitarian truce for Eid Al-Adha", it said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday.
"The mission hopes to receive written agreement from the parties nolater than midnight (2200 GMT) on Friday", the statement said.