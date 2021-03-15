The United Nations is calling on the South Sudanese authorities to bring the military and political figures to justice for supporting community-based militias in the state of Jonglei, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said on Monday

According to the fresh UN report, armed community-based militias carried out a wave of planned and coordinated attacks on settlements across Jonglei between January and August of last year.

"Six months after the last devastating attack in Greater Jonglei, it must be made clear that those key figures at both local and national levels, who deliberately fueled and exploited localized tensions, will be held accountable," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said, as quoted in the OHCHR's press release, adding that "the risk that these community-based militias will reignite armed violence is too grave to ignore.

According to Bachelet, the government must take concrete steps to ensure that members of the security forces are prevented from supplying weapons to the militias.

"More than 738 people were killed and 320 wounded, while at least 686 women and children were abducted, and 39 women raped during the eight months covered by the report. In addition, tens of thousands were displaced, civilian property and humanitarian facilities were looted and/or destroyed, and at least 86,000 cattle (worth over USD 35 million) were stolen," the press release read.

Violence has continued in South Sudan despite the formation of a unity government in February 2020. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan deployed peacekeepers to the affected areas, establishing temporary bases and conducting regular patrols to help deter the attacks.