UN Urges Sides in Ongoing Tripoli Unrest to Launch Dialogue to Ensure Peaceful Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday called all groups engaged in the unfolding tensions in Tripoli to abandon provocations and cooperate in the ongoing electoral process to ensure a peaceful transition in the country.

Last week, armed groups took control over the Libyan National Unity Government and Defense Ministry buildings in Tripoli, demanding a delay of the presidential election, scheduled for December 24. Earlier today, a source in the capital told Sputnik that polls are expected to be postponed by more than four months.

"The Mission calls on all Libyan actors to exercise restraint at this delicate moment and to work together to create a security and political atmosphere that preserves Libya's progress and enables peaceful elections and a successful transition," a UNSMIL statement read.

The latest developments in Tripoli, including mobilizations of armed groups, increase the risk of hostilities and undermine the ongoing electoral process, as well as the progress in security that Libya has already made, the statement read.

Libya has been riven by civil war since 2011, when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted from power and assassinated. The warring parties negotiated an UN-brokered ceasefire in Geneva last October. In February 2021, the Government of National Unity was established to rule the country until a presidential election set for December 24.