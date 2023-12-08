UN urges South Sudan to prioritize polls, humanitarian crisis in 2024

JUBA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Friday called on the government of South Sudan to quickly address issues related to elections, security concerns and humanitarian crises in 2024.

The government should fully fund and operationalize the elections and constitution-making bodies, said Guang Cong, the deputy special representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan and Officer-in-Charge of UNMISS.

"We also called for dialogue amongst all leaders to address pending technical and operational decisions needed for the elections to take place on time," Guang told the plenary meeting of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), which is monitoring South Sudan peace deal in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.