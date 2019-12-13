UrduPoint.com
UN Urges S.Sudan Leaders To Step Up Effort To Form Unity Government

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

The head of the United Nations Refugee Agency on Friday called on South Sudan's warring parties to step up efforts to form an inclusive national unity government

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The head of the United Nations Refugee Agency on Friday called on South Sudan's warring parties to step up efforts to form an inclusive national unity government.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that despite the signing of the peace agreement last year, the situation remains critical, with millions of South Sudanese displaced and in need of safety and humanitarian assistance.

"The momentum towards the implementation of the peace agreement must be sustained in order to ensure the safety of civilians and guarantee solutions for those affected. It is their only ray of hope," Grandi said in a statement.

Only a political solution can end the crisis and bring relief to those who have been displaced over and over again, he said.

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, faces Africa's largest humanitarian and refugee crisis with over 2 million of its people seeking safety in neighboring countries and an equal number displaced inside the country, the UNHCR said.

The UNHCR urged all parties to continue to include South Sudanese refugees and internally displaced persons in discussions on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed in November to delay the formation of a unity government by 100 days pending a solution to contentious issues like integration of rebels in the national army.

South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013 after Kiir sacked his deputy Machar, leading to fighting between soldiers loyal to Kiir on the one side and those to Machar on the other.

