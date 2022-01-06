UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Step Back From Violence In Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 10:48 PM

UN urges step back from violence in Kazakhstan

The United Nations on Thursday urged all sides in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and seek a peaceful resolution to their grievances following mass unrest after days of demonstrations

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The United Nations on Thursday urged all sides in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and seek a peaceful resolution to their grievances following mass unrest after days of demonstrations.

Alarmed by reports of deadly violence and gun battles in the largest city Almaty, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said lethal force, notably live ammunition, should only be used as a last resort.

She also called for the release of people held solely for exercising their right to peaceful protest.

"People have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression," Bachelet said in a statement.

"At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others." The UN high commissioner for human rights said that that force could only be used by Kazakh authorities if necessary and proportionate.

Live bullets should only be used as a last resort against specific individuals to address an imminent threat of death or serious injury, she said.

Moscow-led troops have arrived to help quell the unrest that has so far left dozens dead and hundreds detained.

Bachelet said the use of force -- including by foreign troops -- to maintain public order should be guided by the standards of international law.

"Certain rights, including the right to life, the prohibition against torture and other ill-treatment, and the right not to be arbitrarily detained continue to apply in all circumstances", the former president of Chile said.

During the unrest, Kazakhstan has witnessed widespread disruptions to communications, including mobile phone signals, the blocking of online messengers and hours-long internet shutdowns.

"Shutting down the internet, in effect curbing people's access to information... is not the answer to a crisis but risks fuelling the violence and unrest," said Bachelet.

"I urge the Kazakh authorities to ensure internet services, which are also vital for emergency health services during the Covid-19 pandemic, are immediately and completely restored."

Related Topics

Dead Resolution Protest Internet United Nations Mobile Almaty Same Chile Kazakhstan May All From

Recent Stories

US, Russian defense chiefs speak as Ukraine tensio ..

US, Russian defense chiefs speak as Ukraine tensions simmer

39 seconds ago
 Denmark shelves prosecution of Africa piracy suspe ..

Denmark shelves prosecution of Africa piracy suspects

40 seconds ago
 104 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in federal capit ..

104 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in federal capital

42 seconds ago
 US Seeks 'Kind of Coexistence' With China, Not Ind ..

US Seeks 'Kind of Coexistence' With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination - White H ..

44 seconds ago
 Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in ..

Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in second Test

3 minutes ago
 Most countries may see annual heat extremes every ..

Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.