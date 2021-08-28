UN Urges Taliban to Ensure Security at Kabul Airport - Spokesperson

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has a responsibility to ensure that security is maintained at the Kabul airport since that facility remains critical for delivering humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has a responsibility to ensure that security is maintained at the Kabul airport since that facility remains critical for delivering humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"The situation in Kabul airport after August 31 remains to be seen and will be in competence of the authorities in charge, the Taliban, to ensure that there is security in place for Kabul to have a functioning airport, which is obviously critical not only to us, but to the Afghan people," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric said the United Nations at present avoids using the airport for the purposes of delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan given the change of circumstances in Kabul.

Some humanitarian aid convoys are coming from Pakistan by land, but those supplies are running slow, Dujarric he said.

"That is why it is critical that we have a functioning airport in Kabul," Dujarric added.