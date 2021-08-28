UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Taliban To Ensure Security At Kabul Airport - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:08 AM

UN Urges Taliban to Ensure Security at Kabul Airport - Spokesperson

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has a responsibility to ensure that security is maintained at the Kabul airport since that facility remains critical for delivering humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has a responsibility to ensure that security is maintained at the Kabul airport since that facility remains critical for delivering humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"The situation in Kabul airport after August 31 remains to be seen and will be in competence of the authorities in charge, the Taliban, to ensure that there is security in place for Kabul to have a functioning airport, which is obviously critical not only to us, but to the Afghan people," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric said the United Nations at present avoids using the airport for the purposes of delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan given the change of circumstances in Kabul.

Some humanitarian aid convoys are coming from Pakistan by land, but those supplies are running slow, Dujarric he said.

"That is why it is critical that we have a functioning airport in Kabul," Dujarric added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia August From Airport

Recent Stories

19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

2 minutes ago
 EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate ..

EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate People After August 31 - Whit ..

2 minutes ago
 International boxing body 'debt free', claims pres ..

International boxing body 'debt free', claims president

2 minutes ago
 WADA lifts Bangkok anti-doping lab's suspension

WADA lifts Bangkok anti-doping lab's suspension

2 minutes ago
 Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan Aft ..

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Repo ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.