UN Urges Taliban to Uphold Rights Following Report on Officers Execution - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United Nations called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to uphold human rights after the Human Rights Watch reveled that more than 100 former officials have been summarily executed or forcibly disappeared since the takeover of power in Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a new Human Rights Watch report said more than 100 former Afghan police and intelligence officers were targeted in just four provinces since August 15 despite a proclaimed amnesty.

"The report... is very concerning. We would expect the authorities to uphold everyone's human rights and due process," Dujarric said.

Over the summer, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops and took over the country in August. In the beginning of September, the Taliban established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

After it seized power, the Taliban leadership announced that officials of the toppled government, including the armed forces, would be granted amnesty.