UN Urges To Avoid Escalatory Actions After Israel Threat To Strike Iran Over Tanker Attack

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:04 PM





UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The United Nations called on Iran and Israel to avoid any action that could escalate the already tense situation over last week's attack on the tanker Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, Israel warned it was prepared to strike Iran over its alleged responsibility for the attack on the tanker off the coast of Oman in which two people were killed.

"What is important for all of the parties involved or interested in this to avoid any escalatory action or rhetoric that could make the tense situation worse," Dujarric said.

