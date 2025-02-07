Open Menu

UN Urges Trump To Reverse ICC Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The United Nations called on Friday for US President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to slap sanctions on the International Criminal Court.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday saying the ICC in The Hague had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday.

The UN human rights office OHCHR said it fully supported the independent work of the court, across all situations within its jurisdiction.

OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said it was an essential part of the global human rights infrastructure.

The court was "fundamental to ensuring justice and achieving accountability for the most serious crimes, whether committed in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, occupied Palestinian territory, or anywhere else", she told AFP in an email.

Trump ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

"We deeply regret the individual sanctions announced yesterday against court personnel, and call for this measure to be reversed," said Shamdasani.

"The court should be fully able to undertake its independent work -- where a state is unwilling or unable genuinely to carry out the investigation or prosecution.

"The rule of law remains essential to our collective peace and security. Seeking accountability globally makes the world a safer place for everyone."

