UN Urges Turkey, Armed Opposition, SDF to De-Escalate in Syria Immediately - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United Nations calls on Turkey, armed opposition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to de-escalate immediately in Syria, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

"Let me stress that Turkey, the armed opposition and the SDF should de-escalate now.

And this call for restraint and de-escalation is relevant for all other areas in Syria too: Idlib has seen very concerning incidents, including rounds of pro-Government air and ground-based strikes," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.