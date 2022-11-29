UN Urges Turkey, Armed Opposition, SDF To De-Escalate In Syria Immediately - Pedersen
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 08:57 PM
The United Nations calls on Turkey, armed opposition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to de-escalate immediately in Syria, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday
"Let me stress that Turkey, the armed opposition and the SDF should de-escalate now.
And this call for restraint and de-escalation is relevant for all other areas in Syria too: Idlib has seen very concerning incidents, including rounds of pro-Government air and ground-based strikes," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.