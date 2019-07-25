UN Urges Ukraine, Russia to Refrain From 'Ratcheting Up' Actions Over Tanker Seizure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The United Nations is aware of media reports about Ukraine seizing a Russian tanker and calls on all parties to refrain from actions or rhetoric that would worsen the situation, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said during press briefing on Thursday.

"We are aware of the media reports. We reiterate the need to refrain from any ratcheting up of actions or rhetoric," Haq told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it had detained the Russian tanker Nika Spirit in the port of Izmail.

The Ukrainian authorities claim the Russian vessel was involved in the November 18 incident in the Kerch Strait that led to Russia seizing three Ukrainian vessels for violating the country's borders.

Haq noted that the UN has expressed concern over past incidents involving Ukrainian and Russian vessels near the Crimean Peninsula.

He also reiterated the need for all sides to respect their obligations under international law in accordance with the United Nations charter.