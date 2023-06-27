Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 11:03 PM

UN Urges US to Abide by Host Country Commitments With Regard to Russian Diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States should abide by all of its related commitments as the host country of the United Nations, UN spokesperson Fahran Haq said on Tuesday amid reports of the FBI intimidating Russian diplomats.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya said earlier that the United States continues to purposefully apply measures and restrictions on the Russian mission to reduce the effectiveness of its interaction with the world body and also psychologically pressures its diplomats.

"The only thing I'd have to say on that is that we are frequently in touch with the US as the host country, and we would call in the host country to abide by all of its commitments in terms of how foreign delegations are treated," Haq said during a press briefing.

Zabolotskaya said the US security services are undertaking intrusive recruiting, including on the streets or at airports, noting that contextual advertising is also used in social networks, search engines and at video hosting sites to demonstrate calls to cooperate with the FBI.

