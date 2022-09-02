UN, US in Discussions Over Refusal to Grant Visas to Russian Diplomats - Spokesman

The United Nations continues to be in discussions regarding the United States refusal to issue visas to Russian delegates, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"The issue of non-issuance of visas to Russian diplomats having business at the UN is constantly and consistently raised with host country authorities. We will continue to do so," Dujarric told journalists.

The comment follows yet another incident when a Russian delegate was blocked from attending a UN Police Summit on Thursday.

Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya during the summit said the Russian delegation was not granted visas in another blatant violation of US obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

This is not the first scandal involving US reluctance to issue visas to Russian officials and diplomats this year: in July, Washington refused to grant a visa to Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Krutskikh. Moscow has repeatedly called on the UN Secretariat to resolve the issue, demanding that the US stop hindering Russian diplomats from taking part in international events.