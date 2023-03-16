UrduPoint.com

UN, US Seeking Deal To Extend Yemen Ceasefire Before Start Of Ramadan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UN, US Seeking Deal to Extend Yemen Ceasefire Before Start of Ramadan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United Nations and the United States are exploring the possibility of striking a deal to extend the ceasefire between the Yemeni government and Houthis before the start of Ramadan next week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The truce, which had been in effect for half a year, expired in October after the sides failed to agree on a distribution of oil revenues. Nevertheless, the ceasefire has since largely held in Yemen, with a drop in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition and cross-border attacks by the Houthis.

Special UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg traveled to Iran earlier this week to discuss the country's role in ending the conflict and then on to Saudi Arabia, the newspaper noted.

Special US envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking met with Saudi officials in Riyadh on Wednesday in another attempt to revive stalled peace talks.

US officials, however, told the Journal that securing the truce before the Ramadan is a daunting task.

The diplomatic efforts come as Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back opposing sides in the Yemen conflict, agreed last week to resume diplomatic relations.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi United States Saudi Arabia October Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

3 hours ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.