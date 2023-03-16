UN, US Seeking Deal to Extend Yemen Ceasefire Before Start of Ramadan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United Nations and the United States are exploring the possibility of striking a deal to extend the ceasefire between the Yemeni government and Houthis before the start of Ramadan next week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The truce, which had been in effect for half a year, expired in October after the sides failed to agree on a distribution of oil revenues. Nevertheless, the ceasefire has since largely held in Yemen, with a drop in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition and cross-border attacks by the Houthis.

Special UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg traveled to Iran earlier this week to discuss the country's role in ending the conflict and then on to Saudi Arabia, the newspaper noted.

Special US envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking met with Saudi officials in Riyadh on Wednesday in another attempt to revive stalled peace talks.

US officials, however, told the Journal that securing the truce before the Ramadan is a daunting task.

The diplomatic efforts come as Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back opposing sides in the Yemen conflict, agreed last week to resume diplomatic relations.